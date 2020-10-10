Insider Selling: Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) VP Sells 1,124 Shares of Stock

Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $111,714.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,912,773.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $99.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.26 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.47 and a 200 day moving average of $104.07. Qualys Inc has a 1 year low of $63.37 and a 1 year high of $125.22.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $88.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.20 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Qualys Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on QLYS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Qualys from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wedbush increased their target price on Qualys from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.62.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Qualys by 244.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 10,197 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 14,934 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 320,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,883,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 181,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,872,000 after buying an additional 22,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.