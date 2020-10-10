Insider Selling: Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Insider Sells 543 Shares of Stock

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 543 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total transaction of $93,347.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,755,202.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:VAR opened at $171.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.74 and a 200-day moving average of $135.97. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.99 and a beta of 1.20. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.62 and a twelve month high of $176.19.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.13 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VAR. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,797,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $215,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,719 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,503,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $154,332,000 after acquiring an additional 917,948 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 274.7% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,126,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,903,000 after purchasing an additional 825,944 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 11,485.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 587,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $101,009,000 after purchasing an additional 582,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 842,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,249,000 after purchasing an additional 353,227 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VAR shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $177.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $142.00 to $177.50 in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.05.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.