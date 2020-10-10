Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) CEO John M. Leonard Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) CEO John M. Leonard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $109,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,311,444.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NTLA opened at $26.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average of $18.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.69. Intellia Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $26.70.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.52 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 228.87% and a negative return on equity of 40.57%. The company’s revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,724,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,093,000 after purchasing an additional 31,214 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 223,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 97,807 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1,885.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 290.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 15,532 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTLA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.93.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

