Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) COO Mark Wassersug Sells 2,946 Shares

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total transaction of $298,400.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Wassersug also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 8th, Mark Wassersug sold 2,344 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $232,829.52.

On Monday, August 10th, Mark Wassersug sold 1,916 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $193,132.80.

Shares of ICE opened at $101.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.49 and a 200 day moving average of $94.39. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $106.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,644,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,983 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,400,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,519,000 after purchasing an additional 425,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,197,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,894,000 after purchasing an additional 86,261 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,618,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,421,000 after purchasing an additional 822,449 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,998,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,412,000 after purchasing an additional 501,543 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.23.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

