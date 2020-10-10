Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.50 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Interface, Inc. is the world’s largest manufacturer of modular carpet, which it markets under the Interface and FLOR brands. The Company is committed to the goal of sustainability and doing business in ways that minimize the impact on the environment while enhancing shareholder value. Interface is the world’s largest manufacturer of modular carpet. Their heritage began with the invention of the first carpet tile approximately 50 years ago by a Dutch company called Heuga, now part of InterfaceFLOR. From that spark of invention, they have continued to innovate, giving the award-winning modular carpet design, pioneering environmental practices and ground-breaking manufacturing technology. Their products are designed for a wide range of commercial environments including corporate, healthcare, education, retail, hospitality and government. We continue to lead the industry in environmental achievement and the exploration of environmentally efficient products and processes. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Interface from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Interface from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.58.

Shares of TILE opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. Interface has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $403.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average of $7.82.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20. Interface had a positive return on equity of 29.22% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interface will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is 2.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 12.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,148,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,803,000 after acquiring an additional 353,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,826,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,925,000 after acquiring an additional 76,560 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 4.2% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 955,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after acquiring an additional 38,865 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Interface by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 898,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after buying an additional 20,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Interface by 6.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,499 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after buying an additional 52,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

