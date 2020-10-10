INTL FCStone (NASDAQ:SNEX) Chairman John Radziwill Sells 30,000 Shares

INTL FCStone (NASDAQ:SNEX) Chairman John Radziwill sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $1,605,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,801.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Radziwill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 5th, John Radziwill sold 19,892 shares of INTL FCStone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $1,034,384.00.

On Wednesday, September 30th, John Radziwill sold 13,394 shares of INTL FCStone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $688,719.48.

Shares of INTL FCStone stock opened at $54.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.79. INTL FCStone has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $61.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.38.

INTL FCStone (NASDAQ:SNEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. INTL FCStone had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $322.60 million during the quarter.

SNEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of INTL FCStone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of INTL FCStone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th.

INTL FCStone Company Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

