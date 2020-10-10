Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Bought by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,683 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 74,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 9,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.23 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.84.

