Investors Buy High Volume of Orion Energy Systems Call Options (NASDAQ:OESX)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 6,745 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,052% compared to the typical volume of 214 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OESX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1,431.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 385,852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 360,657 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $382,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $335,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OESX opened at $8.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $271.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 2.18. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average is $4.82.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 million. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 5.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Orion Energy Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.65.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

