Investors Buy Large Volume of Petmed Express Call Options (NASDAQ:PETS)

Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 3,449 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 130% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,499 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETS opened at $32.06 on Friday. Petmed Express has a 52-week low of $18.10 and a 52-week high of $42.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $649.92 million, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.68.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Petmed Express had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $96.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Menderes Akdag sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 360,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,760,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Petmed Express by 30.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,848,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,888,000 after purchasing an additional 436,797 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Petmed Express by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 833,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,991,000 after purchasing an additional 66,380 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Petmed Express by 707.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 425,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,176,000 after purchasing an additional 373,057 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Petmed Express by 15.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 409,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,581,000 after purchasing an additional 55,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Petmed Express by 104.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 351,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,520,000 after acquiring an additional 179,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Petmed Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Petmed Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Petmed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Petmed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

