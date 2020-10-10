Investors Purchase Large Volume of Alphatec Call Options (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 2,060 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,684% compared to the average volume of 74 call options.

ATEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $9.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $622.45 million, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.43. Alphatec has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 178.49% and a negative net margin of 56.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphatec will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphatec news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $32,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 652,770 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,783.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 62,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $540,741.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,016,092 shares in the company, valued at $8,758,713.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,660 shares of company stock worth $617,754 over the last quarter. 28.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphatec by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,872 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 88,697 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,032 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 8,196 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 324.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 479,707 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 366,701 shares during the last quarter. 38.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

