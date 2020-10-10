IOTA (MIOTA) Market Cap Tops $747.42 Million

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00002379 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitfinex, CoinFalcon, Coinone and Ovis. IOTA has a market cap of $747.42 million and $11.05 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IOTA has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00191544 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000879 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000150 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.

IOTA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ovis, Coinone, CoinFalcon, Upbit, Bitfinex, FCoin, Gate.io, Exrates, OKEx, Huobi, Cobinhood, Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

