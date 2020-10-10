iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,937 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $65.72 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.02.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.