iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period.

IYH stock opened at $234.00 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $156.17 and a 12-month high of $234.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.69 and a 200-day moving average of $216.71.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

