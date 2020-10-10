J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Trading Up 6.9%

Shares of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) were up 6.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 669,129 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,689,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JILL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $0.64 target price on shares of J.Jill in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered J.Jill from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $29.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.56.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. J.Jill had a negative return on equity of 495.33% and a negative net margin of 24.13%. The company had revenue of $92.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that J.Jill, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 31.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 418,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in J.Jill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in J.Jill by 5,482.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 56,692 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in J.Jill by 153.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 330,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 200,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in J.Jill by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, Website, and catalogs.

