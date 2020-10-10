Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $99.00

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $99.00 and last traded at $98.99, with a volume of 675274 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.33.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 66.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 113.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

