James Barham Acquires 12,900 Shares of River and Mercantile Group PLC (LON:RIV) Stock

River and Mercantile Group PLC (LON:RIV) insider James Barham bought 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £19,608 ($25,621.32).

Shares of RIV opened at GBX 155.90 ($2.04) on Friday. River and Mercantile Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 102 ($1.33) and a one year high of GBX 301 ($3.93). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 170.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 177.14. The stock has a market cap of $139.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Get River and Mercantile Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be issued a GBX 2.34 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. River and Mercantile Group’s payout ratio is 48.39%.

River and Mercantile Group Company Profile

River and Mercantile Group PLC is an asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm engages in advisory, fiduciary management, derivative solutions, and equity solutions. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Group Limited. River and Mercantile Group PLC is based in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for River and Mercantile Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for River and Mercantile Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.