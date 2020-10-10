Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Lifted to Neutral at CSFB

CSFB upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $16.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on JHG. Zacks Investment Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Janus Henderson Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Janus Henderson Group to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $23.60 to $25.90 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Janus Henderson Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.54.

JHG stock opened at $27.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 74.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.87. Janus Henderson Group has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $27.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.31 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 3.48%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 22.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,794,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,451,000 after purchasing an additional 893,061 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,873,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 39.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,825,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,279,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,494,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,325,000. Institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

