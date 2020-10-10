Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:OLCLY)

ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR’s FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OLCLY. Citigroup downgraded shares of ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR stock opened at $28.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a PE ratio of 59.71 and a beta of -0.04. ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR has a 1-year low of $21.28 and a 1-year high of $31.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.50 and a 200-day moving average of $26.69.

ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR Company Profile

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme Parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.