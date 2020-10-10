Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Credit Acceptance Corp.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CACC)

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $8.32 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $8.24. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Credit Acceptance’s Q4 2020 earnings at $8.14 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $34.75 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $7.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $7.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $7.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $7.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $29.76 EPS.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.36 by ($2.96). The business had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.72 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 21.79%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet cut Credit Acceptance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $394.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Credit Acceptance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CACC opened at $353.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.15. Credit Acceptance has a 12 month low of $199.00 and a 12 month high of $539.00. The company has a quick ratio of 21.20, a current ratio of 21.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $376.99.

In other Credit Acceptance news, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 6,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.45, for a total value of $2,787,703.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,753,229 shares in the company, valued at $791,495,232.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.58, for a total transaction of $4,435,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,776,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,949,784.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,554 shares of company stock valued at $9,291,511 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 16.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 2.6% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 270.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 2nd quarter worth about $832,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,281,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

