Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Alcoa Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Alcoa in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.17). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alcoa’s FY2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Get Alcoa alerts:

AA has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Alcoa has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $12.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.27. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $23.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. Alcoa’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 138.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 7.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 14.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 1,029.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.