Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on American Express’ Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for American Express in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the payment services company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Express’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.72 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.81 EPS.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on American Express from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. DZ Bank cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BofA Securities cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $106.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.53 and a 200 day moving average of $94.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

