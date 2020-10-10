Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on BridgeBio Pharma’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for BridgeBio Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.03) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.86). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BridgeBio Pharma’s FY2022 earnings at ($3.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.64) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.27).

BBIO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of BBIO opened at $39.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a current ratio of 9.30. BridgeBio Pharma has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $48.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.34 and its 200-day moving average is $31.02.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 499.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Charles J. Homcy sold 81,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $2,985,329.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cameron Turtle sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $546,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,912.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,475 shares of company stock valued at $6,340,489 in the last quarter. 40.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.