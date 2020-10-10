Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.0% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Independent Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $150.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $397.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

