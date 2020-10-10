Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,213 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.4% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $150.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Independent Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

