JPEL Private Equity Ltd (JPEL.L) (LON:JPEL) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of JPEL Private Equity Ltd (JPEL.L) (LON:JPEL) fell 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.03 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.03 ($0.01). 44,806 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 80,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.04 ($0.01).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and a PE ratio of 116.67.

About JPEL Private Equity Ltd (JPEL.L) (LON:JPEL)

JPEL Private Equity Limited is a fund specializing in direct, secondary direct, and fund of funds investments. The fund primarily invests in buyout funds, venture capital funds, and special situation funds. It typically invests throughout the world, with a focus on Europe, North America, and Asia. For its direct investments, the fund prefers to co-invest alongside private equity sponsors.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for JPEL Private Equity Ltd (JPEL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPEL Private Equity Ltd (JPEL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.