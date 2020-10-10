JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €150.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VOW3. Independent Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Warburg Research set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €163.50 ($192.35).

Volkswagen stock opened at €137.66 ($161.95) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €140.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of €132.11. The company has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a fifty-two week high of €187.74 ($220.87).

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

