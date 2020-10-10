JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target to $70.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.50 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.29.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $64.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.98. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $87.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $94,521.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,907.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 455.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 29,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 24,068 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 34.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 16,680 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 202.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 23,595 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 10.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

