JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Ferrexpo stock opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. Ferrexpo has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $2.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.53.

Ferrexpo Company Profile

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

