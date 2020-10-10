JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on KZMYY. Credit Suisse Group raised KAZ Minerals from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KAZ Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. UBS Group cut KAZ Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. KAZ Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.00.

OTCMKTS:KZMYY opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.10. KAZ Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $3.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.02.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. KAZ Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.90%.

About KAZ Minerals

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

