JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) to Overweight

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $67.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $50.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.28% from the stock’s previous close.

MDC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. M.D.C. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.88.

Shares of NYSE:MDC opened at $50.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.56 and its 200-day moving average is $36.16. M.D.C. has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 7.53.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.48. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $886.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that M.D.C. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 7,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $329,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,947.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David D. Mandarich sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,363,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,355,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 864,771 shares of company stock valued at $38,604,311. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDC. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,057,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 100.0% in the second quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,593,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,895,000 after purchasing an additional 796,773 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 125.0% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,006,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,914,000 after purchasing an additional 558,981 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,125,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,548,000. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

