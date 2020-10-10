Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Given a £141.95 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) has been given a £141.95 ($185.48) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 61.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JET. Jefferies Financial Group set a £108 ($141.12) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 9,000 ($117.60) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a £112.30 ($146.74) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 6,200 ($81.01) to GBX 9,000 ($117.60) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a £114 ($148.96) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of £108.58 ($141.88).

Shares of LON:JET opened at GBX 8,798 ($114.96) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8,539.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8,173.58. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12-month low of GBX 5,345 ($69.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 9,288 ($121.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace that connects consumers and restaurants through its Websites and apps in ten European countries. Its business relies on participating restaurants to deliver food themselves, with the Takeaway.com platform serving as a source of orders for restaurants and facilitating online payment processes.

