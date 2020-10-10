Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Shares Up 8.8%

Kaleido Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KLDO) shares shot up 8.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.24 and last traded at $11.11. 211,926 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 196,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.

KLDO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kaleido Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.88. The company has a market cap of $402.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of -0.74.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Kaleido Biosciences Inc will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Kaleido Biosciences by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Kaleido Biosciences by 163.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Kaleido Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Kaleido Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:KLDO)

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company offers product candidates for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; hepatic encephalopathy; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; cardiometabolic and liver diseases; and immune oncology.

