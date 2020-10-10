Kearny Financial Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 3,018 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 33,433% compared to the typical volume of 9 call options.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KRNY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kearny Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Kearny Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Kearny Financial from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNY opened at $7.95 on Friday. Kearny Financial has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The company has a market cap of $711.66 million, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average is $8.04.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $45.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.45 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

In other news, Director John F. Mcgovern purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.01 per share, with a total value of $128,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Mazur, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $76,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Kearny Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 1,086.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,337 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,964 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Kearny Financial by 729.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,680 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 12,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.