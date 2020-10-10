Keep Network (KEEP) Trading 20.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. During the last week, Keep Network has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Keep Network token can currently be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00005570 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep Network has a market cap of $8.77 million and $700,800.00 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Keep Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008856 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00251559 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00038125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00092863 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $171.03 or 0.01513176 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00157358 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,927,481 tokens. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network.

Buying and Selling Keep Network

Keep Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Keep Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.