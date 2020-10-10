KeyCorp Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Celanese in a report issued on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.79. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.94 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CE. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $85.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.55.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $117.84 on Thursday. Celanese has a twelve month low of $52.70 and a twelve month high of $128.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. Celanese had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.79, for a total transaction of $80,842.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,464.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Celanese by 13.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Celanese by 0.8% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 59,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Celanese by 11.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Celanese during the first quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.7% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 70,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

