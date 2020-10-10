KeyCorp Weighs in on Corteva’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Corteva in a report issued on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.65. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CTVA. Cleveland Research began coverage on Corteva in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BofA Securities lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.79.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $33.43 on Thursday. Corteva has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $33.69. The company has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

In other Corteva news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.20 per share, for a total transaction of $50,652.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 9,010 shares of company stock valued at $227,172 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Corteva by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 141,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 65,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

