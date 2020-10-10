Keyera Corp (TSE:KEY) Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock Sells 1,800 Shares

Keyera Corp (TSE:KEY) Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 1,800 shares of Keyera stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.40, for a total value of C$38,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,503,908.20.

Bradley Wayne Lock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 15th, Bradley Wayne Lock purchased 1,594 shares of Keyera stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$19.97 per share, with a total value of C$31,832.18.

KEY opened at C$21.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.44. Keyera Corp has a 12 month low of C$10.04 and a 12 month high of C$36.56.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$529.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$763.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keyera Corp will post 1.5830471 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.56%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KEY shares. Cormark lifted their price target on Keyera from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$26.00 price target on Keyera and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. CIBC lifted their price target on Keyera from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$24.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.75.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

