KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $0.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.26% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “KushCo Holdings Inc. is the parent company to a diverse group of business units primarily in the cannabis, CBD and other related industries. KushCo Holdings’ subsidiaries provide exceptional customer service, product quality, compliancy knowledge and a local presence in serving customer base. The company’s brands include Kush Bottles, a sales platform distributor of packaging, supplies, and accessories. Kush Energy, which provides ultra-pure hydrocarbon gases and solvents to the cannabis and CBD sector. Hybrid Creative, a premier creative design agency for cannabis and non-cannabis ventures and Koleto Packaging Solutions, the research and development arm driving intellectual property development and acquisitions. KushCo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Kush Bottles Inc., is headquartered in Garden Grove, California. “

KSHB has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of KushCo in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KushCo in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KushCo in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. KushCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.10.

OTCMKTS:KSHB opened at $0.55 on Thursday. KushCo has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.70.

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). KushCo had a negative return on equity of 47.26% and a negative net margin of 60.97%. The company had revenue of $22.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KushCo will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

KushCo Company Profile

KushCo Holdings, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of packaging supplies and customized branding solutions in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers pop-top bottles; child resistant exit, paper exit, and foil barrier bags; tubes; and polystyrene, silicone-lined polystyrene, and glass containers.

