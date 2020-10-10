Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) will post $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is $2.91. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to $1.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($1.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kymera Therapeutics.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

KYMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BofA Securities initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

KYMR stock opened at $36.89 on Wednesday. Kymera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.