Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 137.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 4,671.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research stock opened at $362.71 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $181.38 and a 52-week high of $387.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $329.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.28.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 20.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LRCX. B. Riley increased their target price on Lam Research from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $434.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.38.

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 9,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.60, for a total transaction of $3,421,938.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 10,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $3,676,617.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,290 shares of company stock valued at $15,680,647. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.