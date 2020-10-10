Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Shares Up 8.9%

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) shares shot up 8.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $6.96. 537,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 658,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LCI. ValuEngine upgraded Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lannett in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Lannett in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Lannett from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.83. The company has a market capitalization of $279.13 million, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.46.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $137.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.30 million. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCI. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Lannett by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 82,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lannett by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 307,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 26,253 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Lannett by 37.5% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lannett by 24.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 67,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Lannett during the second quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About Lannett (NYSE:LCI)

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

