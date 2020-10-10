Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Trading Up 9%

Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI)’s share price was up 9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 790,022 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 436,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LPI shares. Raymond James upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.45.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

The company has a market cap of $113.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 4.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $110.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.59 million. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 112.30%. Equities analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum Inc will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 90,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 29,575 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 59.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 54,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 81.8% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 151,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

Featured Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.