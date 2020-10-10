Leaf Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:LEAF) CEO Sean P. Moriarty Sells 24,000 Shares of Stock

Leaf Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:LEAF) CEO Sean P. Moriarty sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $168,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Leaf Group stock opened at $7.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.39. Leaf Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $7.45.

Leaf Group (NASDAQ:LEAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.97 million for the quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Leaf Group in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Leaf Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,540,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after acquiring an additional 73,812 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leaf Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,184,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leaf Group by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 263,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Leaf Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 14,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Leaf Group by 820.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 194,765 shares during the last quarter.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer Internet company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home décor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, an artist-driven home décor brand.

