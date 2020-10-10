Leaf Group (NASDAQ:LEAF) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Leaf Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:LEAF) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $6.42, but opened at $6.93. Leaf Group shares last traded at $6.86, with a volume of 5,120 shares trading hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam F. Wergeles sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Get Leaf Group alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Leaf Group in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.39.

Leaf Group (NASDAQ:LEAF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.97 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEAF. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Leaf Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,540,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after acquiring an additional 73,812 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leaf Group in the second quarter valued at $2,184,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leaf Group by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 263,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Leaf Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 14,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Leaf Group by 820.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 194,765 shares during the last quarter.

Leaf Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:LEAF)

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer Internet company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home décor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, an artist-driven home décor brand.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Leaf Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leaf Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.