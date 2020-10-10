Lemonade Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade Inc (NYSE:LMND) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 7,596 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 140% compared to the typical volume of 3,165 call options.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LMND shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JMP Securities started coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lemonade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

NYSE:LMND opened at $67.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.36. Lemonade has a 1 year low of $44.11 and a 1 year high of $96.51.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $29.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lemonade will post -5.09 EPS for the current year.

