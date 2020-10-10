Level01 Price Hits $0.11 (LVX)

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last seven days, Level01 has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. Level01 has a market capitalization of $16.92 million and $454,760.00 worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Level01 token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019704 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00041650 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006446 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $564.73 or 0.04990428 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00054054 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00031068 BTC.

Level01 Token Profile

Level01 (LVX) is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,460,195 tokens. The official message board for Level01 is level01.io/blog. Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io. Level01’s official website is level01.io.

Buying and Selling Level01

Level01 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level01 directly using U.S. dollars.

