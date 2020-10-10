Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LEVI. Zacks Investment Research raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.22.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $15.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,521.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.93.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.25 million. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.19%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Mccormick bought 3,786 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $45,129.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,570.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 8,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $112,503.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,272,177.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,452 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,245 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 246.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,980 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 9,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

