Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA)’s share price rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.76 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 525,737 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 279,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.17.

LILA has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Liberty Latin America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.04.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.86.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $848.90 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America Ltd will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Noyes purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Balan Nair purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.36 per share, for a total transaction of $125,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,207,265.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $290,400 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 571.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 12,352 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 348.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 401,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 312,091 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 306,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 47,791 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 214,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

