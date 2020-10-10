Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK)’s stock price rose 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.56 and last traded at $9.55. Approximately 1,294,545 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,135,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.03.

LILAK has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Latin America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.70.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.49.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $848.90 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2,335.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 267.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 10,653 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. 58.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

