Lightstreams Trading 12% Higher This Week (PHT)

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. Lightstreams has a total market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $2,652.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lightstreams has traded 12% higher against the US dollar. One Lightstreams coin can currently be bought for about $0.0367 or 0.00000325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019703 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00041489 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008849 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006420 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $564.35 or 0.04993137 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00054142 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00030952 BTC.

About Lightstreams

PHT is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,928,016 coins. The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io.

Buying and Selling Lightstreams

Lightstreams can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

